Marianna K-8 School set to open amidst the pandemic

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna K-8 School principal Eddie Ellis said opening a whole new school during a pandemic is stressful, but also exciting.

“As far as the community is concerned, as far as it being a $60 million project, this is something the community can be proud of,” Ellis said. “It’s something that will begin a legacy now, and it will last for years to come.”

The purple and gold bullpups make up a combination of Golson Elementary, Riverside Elementary, and Marianna Middle School.

“Instead of being an extended family on three different campuses, now we become one loving family on one campus,” Ellis said.

But this year brings new challenges to an already challenging situation, opening a brand new school in the midst of a pandemic.

“It has been an adventure. We have found all kinds of things that help with the kids. The teachers are doing a great job of setting the classrooms up and using as much distance as possible,” Marianna K-8 School principal-in-training Amy Allen said.

School officials said masks will be required on the middle school side during class changes and for all children on busses.

They also said there will be temperature checks for all students when they come to school.

Even with new rules and regulations, teachers and staff said they’re still excited for the new school year to begin.

“The minute that ribbon was cut, we’re just that much closer to having children, and that’s what we miss,” Allen said. “We miss the kids. We miss having them here on campus, and this is a beautiful building but it will not come to life until we get the children in it.”

The first day of school in Jackson County is August 24.

