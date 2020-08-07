Advertisement

Massalina Memorial Homes demolition in final phase

The Massalina Memorial Homes are being torn down but there is a plan to keep the legacy with a new complex.
The Massalina Memorial Homes are being torn down but there is a plan to keep the legacy with a new complex.(Jarell Baker)
By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demolition of Massalina Memorial Homes is nearly complete. Many Panama City Residents have fond memories of the complex and say it is a special part of the community like 71-year old former Massalina Memorial Homes Resident Brenda Jones.

“All of us was close link. We could go leave and go downtown and leave your doors open. Everybody was close,” Jones said.

Jones said she lived in the complex during her childhood and her mother stayed there the majority of her life.

“It was like a big, huge family. Everybody knew everybody. All the kids play together,” Jones said.

Jones also said the apartments were affordable and provided access to local schools, stores, and downtown Panama City. Lynn Masslieno, a direct descendant of Hawk Masslieno who the apartments are named after, says it is a bittersweet time.

“We’re a little sad to see it being torn down. We are still hopeful because the legacy gonna continue to live on. It will be rebuilt and it will be a beacon for the community,” Masslineo said.

Officials with the Panama City Housing Authority said the apartment complex is going to be rebuilt and renamed “The Park at Massalina.” It will have 120 units with one to three bedrooms.

“They also want to work closely with the family to help facilitate relationships with the tenants and the people that are here in the community. We have high hopes to be able to established a legacy which is already been embedded here in the community,” Masslineo said.

Officials with the Panama City Housing Authority say they are hoping to have the housing complex available by the end of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida's Tax Free Holiday Begins

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Back to School Sales Tax holiday kicked off Friday.

News

Marianna K-8 School Opens

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Marianna's new K-8 school will be opening for the new school year.

News

Local Unemployment Rate Decreases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The unemployment rate has gone down locally, we talk to local businesses about why.

News

Three candidates vie for Walton County District 1 Commission seat

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The three Republican candidates, William “Boots" McCormick, Philip Cryar, and Lisa Johnson will vie for the seat currently held by Bill Chapman, who is not seeking re-election.

News

Walton County Commission Race

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Three candidates vie for the Walton County District 1 Commission Seat.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach sends out 1700 surveys

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
1700 surveys will be sent out to find out where the residents of Panama City Beach want to see improvement in their community

News

Gulf Coast State College registration for Education Encore opens Monday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf Coast State College Education ENCORE registration opens up on Monday

News

Take advantage of Florida’s tax free weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Tax-free weekend runs from August 7th through August 9th.

News

Despite drop in local unemployment rate, employers still struggling to hire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The latest unemployment rate for the area show a 3.2% drop from the previous month, but employers are still struggling to fill jobs.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center staff receive delicious donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
One area restaurant delivered meals to feed about 60 hospital workers.