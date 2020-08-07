Massalina Memorial Homes demolition in final phase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demolition of Massalina Memorial Homes is nearly complete. Many Panama City Residents have fond memories of the complex and say it is a special part of the community like 71-year old former Massalina Memorial Homes Resident Brenda Jones.

“All of us was close link. We could go leave and go downtown and leave your doors open. Everybody was close,” Jones said.

Jones said she lived in the complex during her childhood and her mother stayed there the majority of her life.

“It was like a big, huge family. Everybody knew everybody. All the kids play together,” Jones said.

Jones also said the apartments were affordable and provided access to local schools, stores, and downtown Panama City. Lynn Masslieno, a direct descendant of Hawk Masslieno who the apartments are named after, says it is a bittersweet time.

“We’re a little sad to see it being torn down. We are still hopeful because the legacy gonna continue to live on. It will be rebuilt and it will be a beacon for the community,” Masslineo said.

Officials with the Panama City Housing Authority said the apartment complex is going to be rebuilt and renamed “The Park at Massalina.” It will have 120 units with one to three bedrooms.

“They also want to work closely with the family to help facilitate relationships with the tenants and the people that are here in the community. We have high hopes to be able to established a legacy which is already been embedded here in the community,” Masslineo said.

Officials with the Panama City Housing Authority say they are hoping to have the housing complex available by the end of 2021.

