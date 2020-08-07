Advertisement

New estuary program announced in Bay County

An estuary program with FSU PC to help keep the bays healthy.
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - FSU Panama City, in partnership with Bay County and the Nature Conservancy, are aiming to create a new community-driven program to conserve the estuaries of the St. Andrews and St. Joe bays.

The program will be housed on campus at FSU Panama City, and is meant to a sustainable way for the estuaries of the area to be managed and preserved. The program will be based on federal estuary management programs.

“It’s very important for our bay system,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “You know, Bay County, we have built our area around the bay and the estuary program is so vital to our community.”

The bays are some of the most biologically diverse bays in the United States.

