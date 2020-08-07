New local deaths reported in Friday daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 518,075 cases reported. That’s 7,686 new cases. There are 512,421 cases involving Florida residents and 5,654 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 7,927 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 180 new deaths.

Bay County is reporting 4,194 cases. This includes 4,126 residents and 68 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 98 years-old. 45 people have died from the virus and 187 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, 84 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,391 cases. This includes 3,362 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 29 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 38 people who have died from the virus. 153 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, 48 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,345 cases. 1,229 of the cases are residents and 116 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 15 deaths from the virus and 61 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 807 cases. 797 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 43 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, 8 people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 486 cases. There are 475 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been two deaths reported and 14 hospitalizations. As of Friday around noon, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,832 cases. There are 1,817 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 37 deaths and 100 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, 19 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 417 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 28 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday around noon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 569 cases. They are 560 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 35 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday around noon, five people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 377 cases. There are 375 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 91. Two deaths have been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Friday around noon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 395 cases of COVID-19. All 395 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Four people have died and seven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:16 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 16 available adult ICU beds out of the 155 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

The local ICU bed capacity as of Friday. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.