Panama City Beach sends out 1700 surveys

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

With Panama City Beach celebrating it’s 50th Birthday today(Friday), people in the community are working towards improving the city.

1700 surveys are being sent out this coming Friday, August 14th and then a second wave of surveys will be sent out Friday August 21st. Mayor Mark Sheldon spoke with us on what he hopes these surveys accomplish. He said the main goal of the survey was to see what the community wanted to be done to the city because their opinion matters.

If you do not receive a survey in the mail there will be an opportunity following the second wave of surveys via online where you can submit your own survey.

All data from the surveys will be compiled by the end of October.

