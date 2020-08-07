Panama City named after early 1900s “big dig”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

What’s in a name? Shakespeare penned that question in Romeo and Juliet. We asked the question about our area’s largest metropolis...Panama City.

“Our [city’s] first notable name was Park Place,” said Glenda Walters, president of the Bay County Historical Society. “[Then it] was called Harrison because they got a post office during that period and the President at the time was Benjamin Harrison.”

Who knew? Well obviously Glenda Walters did.

“But the next name is really not a time, date and place event. It’s more of an evolution as Harrison moved into being called Panama City,” said Walters.

The city’s founder George West coined the name around 1905, even though the city wasn’t incorporated until 1909.

“He [West] created a company, founded a company, the Gulf Coast Development Company, and had stockholders in that,” said Walters. “A number of the stockholders were like himself, people who were involved with the railroad. He had been with the railroad in Chicago.”

Chicago! Tell me more. We also know there was a fascination with the digging of the Panama Canal at the time.

“Oh Yes,” said Walters. “That was a big thing. And it was only natural that businesses then were watching that and the potential that it would create, what it was going to do for the United States.”

And for the area if all went well.

“So the almost magical idea was, we’ll bring things into a port here from the Panama Canal,” said Walters. “And then it can be transported by railroad to Chicago, and from Chicago to the rest of the country.”

So from the Panama Canal to Chicago? It’s starting to add up.

“If you take a straight edge and you put it on a map from Panama to Chicago, you will see a straight line passes through this area,” said Walters.

Wow! And so that's how the city got its name!

“[It] didn’t quite pan out,” said Walters. “We still can agree with him that there was a marvelous potential for the port here.”

George West went on to become editor of the city’s first newspaper, the Panama City Pilot. He did so from this office in St. Andrews. And he published a number of books about the area as well.

“Lots of us that thought we knew a lot about Panama City history are learning from the revelations in his diaries,” said Walters.

West died in 1926. He’s buried at Oakland Cemetery in Panama City.

“I think that it’s a marvelous thing how the city of Panama City and the county of Bay have begun to take so seriously their history here in recent times,” said Walters.

As the saying goes: To know your future, you must know your past.

