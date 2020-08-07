Take advantage of Florida’s tax free weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s tax free weekend runs from Friday, August 7th, until Sunday, August 9th, and it is a great time to save money on school supplies.

“It’s literally going to take the tax off of your back to school stuff, and not the entire transaction, just the stuff that applies to school, and it is actually a pretty in-depth list,” Target’s Executive Team Lead for Service and Engagement Robert Berry said.

This list includes any school supplies that are $15 or less per item, clothing, footwear, and accessories that are $60 or less per item, and the first $1,000 of a personal computer and certain accessories are also tax exempt this weekend.

Berry said tax free weekend includes a lot more than you would think.

“It’s not just school supplies. It goes to computers and a lot of other things and we have a very detailed list on that one, but it’s going to help everyone get ready for school,” he said.

Bay County Student Josephine Dickerson was excited about the backpack she got and how it will help her this school year. She told us, “[a backpack is important so] you don’t lose your stuff and you can keep it all together.”

The tax-free weekend is considered a win-win for all who are involved.

“I mean I’m looking forward to it. I love the weekends, I love the busy times like this, so I’m excited,” Berry said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.