Three candidates vie for Walton County District 1 Commission seat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Walton County’s District 1 reaches as far north as I-10, and as far south as Highway 98, bringing with it a variety of issues.

The three Republican candidates, William “Boots” McCormick, Philip Cryar, and Lisa Johnson will vie for the seat currently held by Bill Chapman, who is not seeking re-election.

McCormick served on Freeport’s City Council. He says infrastructure and affordable housing are some of the biggest issues facing citizens in District 1.

“Freeport is more blue collar than anything, and it’s just really hard for these folks that are in the middle to get into housing, they can do better than section housing but they can’t get into that top market so we need some affordable housing development going on,” McCormick said.

Cryar is a local businessman who’s lived in Walton County for more than 30 years. He says one of the first issues he would try to address in his district is infrastructure.

“I believe the way you have to fix it is we might have to slow down on the permits we’re handing out and catch up the infrastructure with the building that we know it going to go on, or these big houses that they call houses that have multiple kitchens and ten to twelve bedrooms, those aren’t houses, those are mini hotels, and I would charge them accordingly,” Cryar said.

Johnson is a local business woman, and says her top priorities if elected will be creating new and better jobs, as well as modernizing water and sewer services.

In a statement to us, she says, “Countywide, we need to cut red tape and support small businesses, stand up against tax increases, prevent out of control development, and protect the public’s right to use our beaches.”

The open primary election is the only time Walton County voters will be able to cast a ballot for District 1 Commissioner, not in November during the general election.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.