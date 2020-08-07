Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

The heat and humidity continue here in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The hot and humid weather continues here in Northwest Florida with highs expected to be in the 90s and lows in the 70s. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 in the afternoon. The rain chances will be around 20% Friday afternoon. That weather continues through the weekend. We do have slightly better rain chances in the forecast next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The heat is on in the panhandle with limited rain chances

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery forecast today with an isolated and brief coastal shower in the morning, or inland in the afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your mid-week forecast.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies and hot highs in the 90s, with an isolated 10% chance of a stray brief shower away from the coast this afternoon.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your full forecast.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies today with hot and humid highs in the 90s and a stray afternoon inland shower or storm chance around 10%.

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Monday forecast.

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated afternoon stray shower and highs in the 90s.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your work week forecast.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Saturday forecast along with a look at Tropical Storm Isaias.