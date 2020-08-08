Advertisement

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Health officials report 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for more than 99,700 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Friday, August 7. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases (8,425 Florida residents and 77 non-Florida residents)
  • 182 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On August 7, 9.91 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 526,577 Florida cases*** with 8,109 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since August 7, the death of one hundred eighty-two Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Suwannee, Union and Volusia counties.

