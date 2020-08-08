FSU starts fall workouts, Bay alum Janarius Robinson sets out on senior season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida State football team is back on the field, preparing for the 2020 season, in whatever form it may turn out to take.

The Seminoles with their first offical fall workout Friday. Bay alum Janarius Robinson part of that unit, looking ahead to his final season in the Garnet and Gold.

Coach Norvell and his team with just three spring practices before things were shut down in March, and very little work done on the field during the summer.

So obviously these fall workouts more important than ever as Norvell continues to put in his systems on offense and defense.

Thursday I was able to chat via Zoom with Bay alum Janarius Robinson. And we talked about the import of these practices and doing it in the age of COVID.

"I feel like our top priority right now is to just come out here with the right mindset of getting better and getting Florida state on the right path." JRob told me. "It's a major responsibility, like any, you're going into camp you just want to be like locked in. There's no school, there's nothing going on, you just want to go and get locked in on football. You know we don't have as much distractions going on and we all know the task at hand. It is coming in to fall camp and getting better and just putting all your focus on one spot which is football at this very moment.

This is a particularly important fall for JRob, his senior season. How he performs this season will help determine his future in pro ball.

"It means a lot this is my last go round here at Florida State." Robinson said. "Ultimately I just want to put all my, give all I got into this. Give it all I got and just put everything out there on the field and ultimately be the best player I can possibly be. Me and my teammates are very excited to be reporting to fall camp today. Back in March when this thing First started and you know we had three days of fall camp, not for camp I mean spring football and we had to stop. And we didn't know what the future looks like. You know as the summer went on and got here And the schedule got released and the ball is getting ready to roll. So we're happy to report back and be around each other once again."

As for the first day of practice, coach Norvell seemed pleased, indicating the good habits established the last two weeks in conditioning drills are carrying over.

“A good first day.” coach Norvell said after practice. “Like I mentioned yesterday we split the squad, two practices. I thought that went really well. We had a great focus on individual fundamentals. Continuing to introduce concepts. Obviously it’s the first time we could be out there with everybody moving full speed, against throw and catch. You know continuing to work against each other but now getting the chance to do it at a much higher tempo.”

FSU opens the season at home against Georgia Tech September 12th.

