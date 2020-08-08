Health officials announce six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) confirmed today that a 62-year-old man (case confirmed July 10), a 71-year-old man (case confirmed July 24), an 86-year-old woman (case confirmed July 24), an 81-year-old man (case confirmed July 25), a 71-year-old woman (confirmed July 26), and a 53-year-old man (case confirmed August 1) passed away.

DOH-Bay offers condolences to the families and will continue to work diligently with our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please note that although these deaths are being reported today that does not mean these deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, rather, they were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

DOH-Bay received confirmation of 195 additional cases of COVID-19 with 1,004 negative test results and a 16.3 percent positive for August 7.

The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for August 7 is 0-4 years (3), 5-14 years (0), 15-24 years (43), 25-34 (24), 35-44 (21), 45-54 (38), 55-64 (35), 65-74 (12), 75-84 (15), 85+ (4), and unknown (0).

Bay County’s total case count is at 4,388 including 4,321 residents and 68 non-residents. There have been 51 COVID-19 related death of Bay County residents. There have been 10 deaths associated with long-term care facilities. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 17 percent. Of the 26,337 tests processed, 21,890 tests are negative.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (2,825), Lynn Haven (676), Panama City Beach (555), Youngstown (74), Southport (63), Fountain (45), Missing (31), Callaway (18), Mexico Beach (11), Tyndall Air Force Base (8), Parker (4), Vernon (3), Inlet Beach (2), Bayou George (2), Seacrest (1), Rosemary Beach (1), and Watersound (1).