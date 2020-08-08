Jaden Rudd coming off productive week in Hoover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A Mosley baseball standout and senior-to-be Jaden Rudd is coming off an interesting and likely beneficial experience this week.

Coming off the COVID shortened junior season last March, Jaden was invited to take part in a prestigious event this July. He just played four games in the MLB sponsored East Coast Pro Event in Hoover.

Dozens of the best incoming seniors throughout the region competing with some 250 pro scouts watching.

"There were, I think they said about 250 professional scouts watching that event." Rudd told me. "You know we got there early, practiced, went in the locker room, got ready for the game and went out there and played. It was just an awesome event. They said it was very similar to the day that a professional baseball player goes through. And it was just cool to see, cool to be there."

Jaden played in four games, pitched two scoreless innings, and hit .429. So a productive showing indeed.

"You know all the kids there are players just like me." Jaden said."And they're all good. To play against that competition, they said a stat about 35% of the players that have played in this event in the past 25 years have made it to the big leagues. So just to be able to play play around the people that were on my team, the players I was playing against it was just a cool experience to be surrounded by all those guys."

Certainly important exposure for Rudd, especially given the spectre of his senior season being affected by COVID, there’s talk of compressing it into 6 weeks! Let’s hope that doesn’t come to fruition.

