Advertisement

Panama City Animal Services pet adoption event

Pet adoption event being help every Saturday from 10am-2pm
Pet adoption event being help every Saturday from 10am-2pm(Will Thomas)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

If you’re looking for a furry new friend, Bay County Animal Services can help.

Saturday, August 8th, from 10am-2pm the organization put on an ongoing adoption event. The adoptions are first come first serve. If you would like to view the animals before hand you must go on their website. Once adoption day comes you can then pick the animal up. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time because of social distancing.

The adoption event will be held every Saturday at the Bay County Animal Rescue from 10am-2pm. All other animal services must be made by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials announced 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Health officials announce six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Bay County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
DOH-Bay received confirmation of 195 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

News

Police respond to hotel stabbing in Panama City Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the injuries are non life-threatening and it is a domestic situation.

News

HUD approves Florida’s action plan to help counties impacted by Hurricane Michael

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local government officials say this money is a part of the Disaster Recovery Relief Package approved by congress last year.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high this weekend, but the rain chances relatively low.

News

Estuary Program

Updated: 21 hours ago
FSU-PC, Bay County and the Nature Conservancy are creating a new program aimed at preserving and restoring the estuary system of local bays.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Hurricane Recovery Plan Approved

Updated: 21 hours ago
Florida's Hurricane Michael action plan was approved this week helping to pay for recovery projects in counties impacted by the Category 5 storm.

News

Florida bar owners rally for reopening at state Capitol

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bar owners are becoming increasingly distraught due to their ongoing state mandated closure.

News

Florida's Tax Free Holiday Begins

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
The Back to School Sales Tax holiday kicked off Friday.