Panama City Animal Services pet adoption event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

If you’re looking for a furry new friend, Bay County Animal Services can help.

Saturday, August 8th, from 10am-2pm the organization put on an ongoing adoption event. The adoptions are first come first serve. If you would like to view the animals before hand you must go on their website. Once adoption day comes you can then pick the animal up. Only a few people will be allowed in at a time because of social distancing.

The adoption event will be held every Saturday at the Bay County Animal Rescue from 10am-2pm. All other animal services must be made by appointment only.

