PCB city leaders hope new survey will help to improve the city

The city of Panama City Beach will be sending out surveys to residents to find out where they'd like to see improvements in the community.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - With Panama City Beach celebrating it’s 50th Birthday Friday, people in the community are working towards improving the city.

Seventeen hundred surveys will be sent out Friday, August 14th, and a second wave of surveys will be sent out Friday August 21st. Mayor Mark Sheldon spoke with us on what he hopes these surveys accomplish. He said the main goal of the survey is to see what improvements the community would like to see get done.

If you do not receive a survey in the mail there will be an opportunity following the second wave of surveys via online where you can submit your own survey.

All data from the surveys will be compiled by the end of October.

