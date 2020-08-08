Police respond to hotel stabbing in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach officials say police responded to a stabbing at TownePlace Suites off Back Beach Road Saturday.

They say the injuries are non life-threatening and it is a domestic situation.

Officials also say the male victim and female suspect are not cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

