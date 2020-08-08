Advertisement

Police respond to hotel stabbing in Panama City Beach

Officials say it is a domestic situation.
Officials say it is a domestic situation.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach officials say police responded to a stabbing at TownePlace Suites off Back Beach Road Saturday.

They say the injuries are non life-threatening and it is a domestic situation.

Officials also say the male victim and female suspect are not cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

