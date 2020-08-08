Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

The heat and humidity will be high this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are in the midst of the dog days of summer and the high heat and humidity will continue this weekend. We will see highs near 90 at the coast and in the mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like over 100 degrees. There will be some rain around both days with the higher chances inland and lower chances at the coast. In the end though most of us will avoid the rain each day. Rain chances will be on the increase later next week.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies today with an isolated storm chance and highs in the 90s.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on here in the panhandle with only smaller chances of rain

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
The heat is on in the panhandle with limited rain chances

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery forecast today with an isolated and brief coastal shower in the morning, or inland in the afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your mid-week forecast.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies and hot highs in the 90s, with an isolated 10% chance of a stray brief shower away from the coast this afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your full forecast.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies today with hot and humid highs in the 90s and a stray afternoon inland shower or storm chance around 10%.

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your Monday forecast.