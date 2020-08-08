PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are in the midst of the dog days of summer and the high heat and humidity will continue this weekend. We will see highs near 90 at the coast and in the mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like over 100 degrees. There will be some rain around both days with the higher chances inland and lower chances at the coast. In the end though most of us will avoid the rain each day. Rain chances will be on the increase later next week.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.