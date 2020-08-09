Advertisement

Bay High hosts another AAU basketball tournament

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay High School played host to another AAU basketball tournament. The tournament started up this morning and welcomed teams from all over the southeast.

In an odd circumstance of conflicting guidelines, AAU teams may compete in tournaments in high school gyms, but they may not practice in them.

Bay basketball coach, Rusty Cook, gave his take on how things are running so far.

“People are excited to be able to be in a tournament, in a gym. Their kids are able to do something that is normal. You just have to take all the precautions that you can, and allow the ones who want to, to come and have a good time,” said Cook.

Cook added that tournaments like these are especially important during this time as it gives players a chance to get back on the court.

“It gives kids the opportunity to come out and play basketball. Those opportunities are few and far between right now. Just glad the kids have the chance to come out and play. Everybody is trying to take precautions. It’s kind of a finicky thing, but we are trying to take as many precautions as we can today by checking the number of people in the building as far as capacity, checking temperatures when they come in the door. It’s all just a balance. Just got to try to be as safe as you can,” said Cook.

