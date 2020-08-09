Advertisement

Early Super voting begins Saturday

There will be 13 super-voting sites, seven of which will be open for the entire voting period and six more will open on August 17 and 18.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The 2020 Primary election period began Saturday, August 8. It will end Tuesday, August 18.

There will be 13 super-voting sites, seven of which will be open for the entire voting period and six more will open on August 17 and 18.

“As far as [COVID-19] affecting the voting sites, it still comes back to all of our locations having hand cleaning stations... sanitation items going on and we’ve got Plexiglas between us and the voter,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said.

Andersen reminds everyone not to wait until election day to vote because voting sites will be more crowded.

The site locations are listed below:

Saturday, August 8 - Sunday, August 16

Voting Hours 7:00am - 7:00pm

. Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

. Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

. Site 3 Robert's Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

. Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

. Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

. Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

. Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

Monday, August 17 - Tuesday, August 18

Voting Hours 7:00am - 7:00pm

. Sites 1-7 (Addresses are listed above)

. Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

. Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

. Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

. Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

. Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

. Site 13 First Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

