Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Health officials report 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida Sunday.
Health officials report 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida Sunday.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for more than 85,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Saturday, August 8. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases (6,190 Florida residents and 39 non-Florida residents)
  • 77 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On August 8, 8.46 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 532,806 Florida cases*** with 8,186 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since August 8, the death of seventy-seven Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Broward, Collier, Dade, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 3,493 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here

More information can also be found here.

