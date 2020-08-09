Mississippi man arrested after assaulting 15-year-old boy in Seaside

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Mississippi man was arrested July 31 and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse after allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy in Watercolor.

In the arrest report, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, of Starkville, Mississippi, “intentionally and willfully” hit the victim “with intent to cause harm.”

Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times. The boy told deputies he lost consciousness while being attacked.

In the report, the victim says the attack started when he and his friends were riding their bicycles too close to Harrell and his party. That is when a verbal argument broke out.

The victim went on to say an adult female hit him and then Harrell began punching him.

The incident was caught on camera. In the video, deputies say you can hear contact being made while Harrell punches the boy.

Deputies say the victim had a “complete swollen face,” as well as bruising, bleeding and cuts on his legs.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit. Watch with caution.

