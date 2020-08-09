Advertisement

Mississippi man arrested after assaulting 15-year-old boy in Seaside

Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times.
Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Mississippi man was arrested July 31 and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse after allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy in Watercolor.

In the arrest report, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say Andrew Jonathon Harrell, 23, of Starkville, Mississippi, “intentionally and willfully” hit the victim “with intent to cause harm.”

Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times. The boy told deputies he lost consciousness while being attacked.

In the report, the victim says the attack started when he and his friends were riding their bicycles too close to Harrell and his party. That is when a verbal argument broke out.

The victim went on to say an adult female hit him and then Harrell began punching him.

The incident was caught on camera. In the video, deputies say you can hear contact being made while Harrell punches the boy.

Deputies say the victim had a “complete swollen face,” as well as bruising, bleeding and cuts on his legs.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit. Watch with caution.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early Super voting begins Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
There will be 13 super-voting sites, seven of which will be open for the entire voting period and six more will open on August 17 and 18.

News

Bay County Animal Services hosts pet adoption event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The adoptions are first come first serve.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials announced 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Health officials announce six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Bay County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
DOH-Bay received confirmation of 195 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Police respond to hotel stabbing in Panama City Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the injuries are non life-threatening and it is a domestic situation.

News

HUD approves Florida’s action plan to help counties impacted by Hurricane Michael

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Local government officials say this money is a part of the Disaster Recovery Relief Package approved by congress last year.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high this weekend, but the rain chances relatively low.

News

Estuary Program

Updated: 22 hours ago
FSU-PC, Bay County and the Nature Conservancy are creating a new program aimed at preserving and restoring the estuary system of local bays.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Hurricane Recovery Plan Approved

Updated: 22 hours ago
Florida's Hurricane Michael action plan was approved this week helping to pay for recovery projects in counties impacted by the Category 5 storm.