One arrested after Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one man has been arrested after opening fire into a crowd at Thomas Porter Park Saturday night.

Officials say witnesses told deputies the victim, Blake Cain, 19, and the suspect, Steven Mantecon, 20, had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day. They both agreed to meet in the park to fight each other.

Officials also say Cain and Mantecon then argued again once at the park, resulting in Mantecon leaving. However, they say 10-15 minutes later he showed back up with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire into the crowd striking Cain.

They say he also hit three vehicles, one of which was occupied at the time. Witnesses did not note any other injuries.

Deputies later located Mantecon at his Grand Ridge residence and took him into custody. He has been charged with an open count of murder. More charges are pending.

