Parade of Homes features 14 homes across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The annual Parade of Homes took place this weekend in Bay County.

“The parade of homes is a 40-year tradition of the Bay Building Industries Association. Our builder members build homes to showcase in the Parade of Homes so folks are able to take a tour and see the homes that our builder members build,” Home Owners Association Executive Officer Gloria Feeney said.

One of the homes in the parade is known as the Scholarship Home. A portion of the revenue from its sale will be donated to help fund scholarships in Bay County.

“The Scholarship Home kicks off the parade of homes every year, and then we get donations and discounts from our builder members who make contributions to make the home, so we can contribute up to $10,000 of the proceeds from the sale of the home to scholarships,” Feeney said.

The Bay Buildings Industry Association has been contributing to local education since 2015.

“From 2015 through May of this year, we have awarded over $80,000 to 97 students in the Bay County school system,” Feeney said.

Organizers said they also make donations to their construction academies, which are programs that give students hands-on experience in the home building process.

“We mentor the students, we do on the job training, and even hire some of those students to work in the construction industry,” Feeney said.

They hope their academies can help put qualified individuals out in the construction industry.

To tour the homes in the parade, you can visit the homes to tour in person, you can visit biaow.org to see a virtual tour, or you can contact Gloria Feeney at 850-784-0232.

