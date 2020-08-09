Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after Destin hit-and-run

Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.
Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Officials say a 911 call reported a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near Opa Locka Lane. Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.

He was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

There is no additional information at this time.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStopper.com, or by the P3 Tips mobile application.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials report 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

News

One dead, one arrested after Jackson County shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say witnesses told deputies the victim, Blake Cain, 19, and the suspect, Steven Mantecon, 20, had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day.

News

Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes

Updated: 18 hours ago
Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes

News

Parade of Homes features 14 homes across Bay County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Parade of Homes features 14 homes across Bay County, one in particular is labeled as the Scholarship Home which a portion of the proceeds from its sale will be donated to scholarships.

Latest News

News

Early Super voting begins Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
There will be 13 super-voting sites, seven of which will be open for the entire voting period and six more will open on August 17 and 18.

News

Mississippi man arrested after assaulting 15-year-old boy in Seaside

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times.

News

Bay County Animal Services hosts pet adoption event

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The adoptions are first come first serve.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials announced 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Health officials announce six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Bay County

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
DOH-Bay received confirmation of 195 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

News

Police respond to hotel stabbing in Panama City Beach

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the injuries are non life-threatening and it is a domestic situation.