Pedestrian seriously injured after Destin hit-and-run

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Officials say a 911 call reported a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near Opa Locka Lane. Deputies found a critically injured man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road.

He was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

There is no additional information at this time.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStopper.com, or by the P3 Tips mobile application.

