Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw a few scattered thunderstorms further inland today, and that trend will continue into the end of the weekend.

For the most part, Sunday will shape up very similarly to today with a few pop-up storms further inland. More moisture returns for the work week which will raise chances steadily through Thursday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

