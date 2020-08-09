Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw some pop-up storms all over the Emerald Coast today, but much more widespread rain is in store for the work week.

Increased moisture associated with increased moisture will result in around a 40% chance of storms throughout the day on Monday, and that will rise to around 60% through the rest of the week. We only start drying out next Sunday, so make sure you don’t forget your umbrella!

There is an area of increasingly organized thunderstorm activity in the Central Atlantic that has a 50% chance of cyclone development over the next 5 days. There are currently no threats to us here in the Panhandle, but we will be monitoring this system closely.

You can watch my full forecast above.

