Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw some pop-up storms all over the Emerald Coast today, but much more widespread rain is in store for the work week.

Increased moisture associated with increased moisture will result in around a 40% chance of storms throughout the day on Monday, and that will rise to around 60% through the rest of the week. We only start drying out next Sunday, so make sure you don’t forget your umbrella!

There is an area of increasingly organized thunderstorm activity in the Central Atlantic that has a 50% chance of cyclone development over the next 5 days. There are currently no threats to us here in the Panhandle, but we will be monitoring this system closely.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 8-9-2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Another hot and humid day is in store for the end of the weekend.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 8-8-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high this weekend, but the rain chances relatively low.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies today with an isolated storm chance and highs in the 90s.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on here in the panhandle with only smaller chances of rain

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
The heat is on in the panhandle with limited rain chances

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery forecast today with an isolated and brief coastal shower in the morning, or inland in the afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Brooke Richardson
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson has your mid-week forecast.