Bay District Schools stray away from disciplining new mask ordinance in schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The 2020-2021 school year in Bay County is set to officially start next week. Of course, teachers, parents and students are concerned about safety precautions being put in place to keep everyone safe.

Masks are going to be a requirement for all students, teachers and any staff once school is back in session. The school board is committed to operating its facilities in a manner consistent with the CDC guidelines.

We spoke with Kara Mulkusky, the Director of Student Services at the Bay District School Office about the disciplinary actions being taken if a child refuses to wear a mask.

Mulkusky let us know that a disciplinary action will be the absolute last resort if a child refuses to wear a mask.

Instead of disciplining a student for not wearing a mask, Mulkusky told us that they want to use it as a learning moment.

The staff at the school will be working with the family, parents and guardians of the student to make sure everyone is aware of their options when it comes to safety and requiring masks.

