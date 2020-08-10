Bay volleyball team happy to be together, ready for whatever comes next

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Bay volleyball squad is among the teams in all fall sports across the state wondering about its future, yet still working through the summer to be prepared for whatever form this season takes.

Will the season begin in September, or will it be pushed back to December for a compressed 6 week season?

That likely to be decided Friday at the FHSAA Board meeting in Gainesville. Meanwhile the team is working, and its head coach Sierra Burris tells us, is very happy just be back together after suffering through the long lockdown in the spring and early summer.

“It’s been refreshing, it’s been really nice.” coach Burris told us. “Luckily we were not in the middle of season when school was disbanded. But having the girls come back together, restore some normalcy, even if we were doing things a little bit differently, they were just so happy to be touching a volleyball, or just working out in the same room as each other. Even if they are 6 feet apart. It just made them excited for the upcoming school year. No matter what changes were coming they knew that we were there for each other.”

Senior to be Kylie Smith echoes the coach's sentiment there.

"I am so excited, I know we all are too." Smith told us. "Sports is such a big part of our lives. And it's just really good to be back where we feel safe and happy. It's definitely been different than what were used to. But we all know that it needs to be done and we know that everyone else is doing it. So I think it's just something that we have to deal with and it's nothing too hard to manage."

Kylie talking about the safety protocols in place. Count these Tornadoes among those willing to forge ahead and accept the risks of doing so.

Again that meeting Friday should determine how and when teams like Bay volleyball will move forward. Their coach says they are expecting to deal with the unexpected.

"It's been crazy. Our key word of the 2020 season is flexibility. At every turn we are making a plan A, coming up with a plan B, a plan C, a plan D. And then still having to create a plan E when we get new information. We're just very thankful that our girls and our parents are very dedicated and flexible. And they know that we are doing everything that we can to be in compliance with what's expected of us. But still giving the girls some semblance of a season."

Add to all this craziness the recent history of a cat-5 storm and it's effects, well these seniors have seen it all!

"Yeah for sure." Smith says. "I feel like after the hurricane we felt like it can't get worse than this, it's only up from here. And then it's definitely very unfortunate, what we are having to deal with, especially for the people who just graduated and are going to graduate."

Still, no matter what happens Kylie says they'll adjust and adapt!

“So I feel like now we are really prepared to handle schedule changes. And practice changes. And definitely the new guidelines and stuff. I feel like we’re just a very resilient group of people, and I feel like we’ll be able to get through it”

