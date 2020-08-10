Daily local COVID-19 update for Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 536,961 cases reported. There are 531,217 cases involving Florida residents and 5,744 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 8,277 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 4,447 cases. This includes 4,379 residents and 68 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 51 people have died from the virus and 201 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, 75 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,541 cases. This includes 3,510 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 30 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 41 people who have died from the virus. 162 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, 47 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,414 cases. 1,295 of the cases are residents and 119 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 15 deaths from the virus and 68 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, 11 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 872 cases. 862 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 43 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, 8 people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 507 cases. There are 496 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been two deaths reported and 16 hospitalizations. As of Monday around noon, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,897 cases. There are 1,882 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 38 deaths and 101 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, 18 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 475 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 29 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday around noon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 659 cases. They are 650 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 41 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday around noon, three people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 430 cases. There are 428 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Five people have been hospitalized. As of Monday around noon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 400 cases of COVID-19. All 400 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Six people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:31 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 159 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

The local ICU bed availability as of Monday, August 10. (WJHG/WECP)

