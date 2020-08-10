Advertisement

Facebook group helps locals see what safety measures are in place at businesses

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Earlier this month former Bay County resident Alissa Pelham created the Good-Bad Apples Facebook group to see what safety procedures are in place at local businesses.

”The page allows readers to see posts and determine which businesses they feel the safest going to and it really is all subjective but having that information out there does seem to be helping. We also post links to contact government officials and elected officials, and other resources,” said Pelham.

Pelham and her family moved out of Bay County after Hurricane Michael but she says her parents and other family members still live in the area.

She said she created the page so they and other locals could safely navigate businesses from mom-and-pop shops to big-box stores.

”It’s nice to actually see what’s happening on the ground, not just what corporate policy is,” said Pelham.

While personal experiences can vary, group administrators ask members to be as specific as possible when posting about a business.

”We ask that anyone who posts includes dates because things do change and they can change overnight,” said Pelham.

She said overall the group posts about more good apples than bad, ”That’s really what I’m seeing a lot of is recommendations and thanks. Overall it seems very positive.”

She said the goal of the group is to provide resources and information to help locals be as safe as possible while also trying to incite change.

”Really I hope that overall local leadership will pass a mandate so that my family, my friends, your family your friends are protected,” said Pelham, “As well as the employees who are really on the front lines here.”

To join the group click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian seriously injured after Destin hit-and-run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say a 911 call reported a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near Opa Locka Lane.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials report 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

News

One dead, one arrested after Jackson County shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say witnesses told deputies the victim, Blake Cain, 19, and the suspect, Steven Mantecon, 20, had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day.

News

Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes

Updated: 21 hours ago
Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes

Latest News

News

Parade of Homes features 14 homes across Bay County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Parade of Homes features 14 homes across Bay County, one in particular is labeled as the Scholarship Home which a portion of the proceeds from its sale will be donated to scholarships.

News

Early Super voting begins Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
There will be 13 super-voting sites, seven of which will be open for the entire voting period and six more will open on August 17 and 18.

News

Mississippi man arrested after assaulting 15-year-old boy in Seaside

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say they responded to 45 Central Square where the victim stated a “grown man” punched him in the face multiple times.

News

Bay County Animal Services hosts pet adoption event

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The adoptions are first come first serve.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials announced 8,502 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Health officials announce six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Bay County

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
DOH-Bay received confirmation of 195 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.