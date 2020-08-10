Facebook group helps locals see what safety measures are in place at businesses

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Earlier this month former Bay County resident Alissa Pelham created the Good-Bad Apples Facebook group to see what safety procedures are in place at local businesses.

”The page allows readers to see posts and determine which businesses they feel the safest going to and it really is all subjective but having that information out there does seem to be helping. We also post links to contact government officials and elected officials, and other resources,” said Pelham.

Pelham and her family moved out of Bay County after Hurricane Michael but she says her parents and other family members still live in the area.

She said she created the page so they and other locals could safely navigate businesses from mom-and-pop shops to big-box stores.

”It’s nice to actually see what’s happening on the ground, not just what corporate policy is,” said Pelham.

While personal experiences can vary, group administrators ask members to be as specific as possible when posting about a business.

”We ask that anyone who posts includes dates because things do change and they can change overnight,” said Pelham.

She said overall the group posts about more good apples than bad, ”That’s really what I’m seeing a lot of is recommendations and thanks. Overall it seems very positive.”

She said the goal of the group is to provide resources and information to help locals be as safe as possible while also trying to incite change.

”Really I hope that overall local leadership will pass a mandate so that my family, my friends, your family your friends are protected,” said Pelham, “As well as the employees who are really on the front lines here.”

