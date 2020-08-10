Got Hope Club awards $500 Scholarship to Arnold student

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Now that graduations have taken place, many students are heading for college. One student athlete from Arnold High got a boost to his college fund from the Got Hope Club.

This years scholarship was won by Jake Bingham for his essay on the way his life has progressed before and after the loss of his father in 2013. The Got Hope Club was founded two years ago by Elysium McCranie and Bea McGowan who lost their fathers to cancer.

The Virgil Strong Scholarship is to honor Elysium’s dad.

Elysium McCranie, a Co-Founder of the Got Hope Club said “There’s not a lot of scholarship opportunities that are offered out there, especially this year. So we just try to look for those kind of people and we know how much it can help, even like ten dollars can help.”

Beatrice McGowan, a Co-Founder of The Got Hope Club added “We looked for well rounded people. People that are really good with their education and also really good in the athletics department.”

The Virgil Strong Scholarship recipient, Jake Bingham said ”I feel very blessed and very, very thankful. I don’t know how I can repay them for what they have done for me.” In the Fall the club puts on a Powder Puff game to raise money for the Virgil Strong Scholarship and also for gifts to take to cancer patients that are in the hospital at Christmas time.

Jake plans to use his money to help pay for a laptop since most of his college courses will be online this year.

