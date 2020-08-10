Advertisement

Got Hope Club awards $500 Scholarship to Arnold student

Jake Bingham receives $500 Virgil Strong Scholarship
Jake Bingham receives $500 Virgil Strong Scholarship(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Now that graduations have taken place, many students are heading for college. One student athlete from Arnold High got a boost to his college fund from the Got Hope Club.

This years scholarship was won by Jake Bingham for his essay on the way his life has progressed before and after the loss of his father in 2013. The Got Hope Club was founded two years ago by Elysium McCranie and Bea McGowan who lost their fathers to cancer.

The Virgil Strong Scholarship is to honor Elysium’s dad.

Elysium McCranie, a Co-Founder of the Got Hope Club said “There’s not a lot of scholarship opportunities that are offered out there, especially this year. So we just try to look for those kind of people and we know how much it can help, even like ten dollars can help.”

Beatrice McGowan, a Co-Founder of The Got Hope Club added “We looked for well rounded people. People that are really good with their education and also really good in the athletics department.”

The Virgil Strong Scholarship recipient, Jake Bingham said ”I feel very blessed and very, very thankful. I don’t know how I can repay them for what they have done for me.” In the Fall the club puts on a Powder Puff game to raise money for the Virgil Strong Scholarship and also for gifts to take to cancer patients that are in the hospital at Christmas time.

Jake plans to use his money to help pay for a laptop since most of his college courses will be online this year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daily local COVID-19 update for Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 8,277 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Police search for missing man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say Leif Johnson, 40, was last seen near the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue on Sunday, August 9.

News

Local businesses become "3P certified"

Updated: 17 hours ago
Local businesses become "3P certified"

News

Locals create Good/Bad Apples Facebook page

Updated: 17 hours ago
Locals create Good/Bad Apples Facebook page

Latest News

News

Local businesses take own measures to keep facilities clean and safe

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Local businesses are purging germs, preventing spread, and protecting employees and customers during the pandemic. That’s where 3P America comes in.

News

Facebook group helps locals see what safety measures are in place at businesses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Pelham says she created the page so they and other locals could safely navigate businesses from mom and pop shops to big box stores.

News

Pedestrian seriously injured after Destin hit-and-run

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say a 911 call reported a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near Opa Locka Lane.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials report 6,229 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

News

One dead, one arrested after Jackson County shooting

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say witnesses told deputies the victim, Blake Cain, 19, and the suspect, Steven Mantecon, 20, had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day.

News

Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Parade of Homes features 14 Bay County homes