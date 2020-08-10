Advertisement

Local businesses take own measures to keep facilities clean and safe

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local businesses are purging germs, preventing them spreading, and protecting employees and customers during the pandemic. That’s where 3P America comes in.

In the midst of tourism season, restaurants like Firefly are taking extra steps to keep everyone safe.

Management at Firefly said the pandemic kept their doors shut for several weeks. Now they are taking the necessary steps to reopen and stay open for their customers.

”You know it’s a lot of people, a lot of traffic in a restaurant. You got a lot of people touching different surfaces. And [3P America] gave a guarantee if you touch a surface, you’re protected from it,” Firefly business partner Lance VonGerichten said. “We felt assured by the company that we’re doing the best for our guests and the safety of our employees.”

3P America bases its services off the 3 Ps:

  • Purge: The location will undergo a sterilization process using UVC light
  • Prevent: All surfaces will be treated with an FDA-certified, non-toxic solution that neutralizes viruses, bacteria and more for 30 days
  • Protect: Locations will receive treated supplies and personal protective equipment to prevent human-to-human transmission

“One of the best parts about our solution is it’s entirely non-toxic. We have seven FDA certifications for the solution... And the list goes on,” 3P American co-owner Kristian Millirons said. “Not only does it treat against COVID-19, it also treats against a multitude of other harmful pathogens including bacteria, algae, fungi, mold.

3P America also treats Rock’It Lanes, Grand Marlin, Pompano Joe’s and more local businesses.

