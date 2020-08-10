Local teen creates life-saving device called ‘LifeBoKx’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

A few months ago, Kaial Hajik,13, had an idea.

“It’s very simple I would say but it’s also very important in saving someone’s life.,” Kaial said.

He calls it a ‘LifeBoKx. The ‘K’ stands for Kaial.

“I wanted to let people know how to actually save people from those kinds of disasters like either currents or drownings,” Kaial said.

He said idea came to him after hearing about several drownings in the Gulf, and not just swimmers, but those who go out to save others in trouble.

He’s got it all planned out.

One LifeBoKx would contain beach rescue safety equipment inside as well as how-to instructions for CPR.

His father, Joe Hajik, said he wasn’t surprised when Kaial came to him with this idea.

“I think when he saw the severity of the drownings throughout the year and the data it drove him to like ‘I see a need, fill a need,‘” Joe said.

Joe said time is everything when it comes to saving a life.

That’s why they want each LifeBoKx to have a specific location assigned to it.

Now they’re both working together to finish the prototype and present it to the Optimist Club of Panama City Beach and hopefully the Panama City Beach City Council as well.

“If you save one person it’s paid for. If you can save one life,” Joe said.

Kaial and his father have both been in contact with Alisha Redmon about the life box as well. Redmond’s husband, Stacey, died last year after saving a family in the Gulf.

