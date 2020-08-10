Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar this morning with just a few stray small showers showing up in the Gulf and trying to move onto the coast. We’ll see a few of these manage to reach the coast this morning. But they’ll be short-lived if you happen upon one. Better rain chances show up inland into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with most waking up in the mid to upper 70s, closer to 80 on the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early on today to warm temperatures up quite quickly to near 90 by the midday and highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the afternoon.

With a lack of dry air in place over the Southeast, compared to last week, high pressure in the Northern Gulf will be the only thing working against scattered storm development into the afternoon. Daytime heating and the sea breeze should be able to overcome this and produce a few afternoon storms, largely away from the coast.

More widespread storms head our way through the midday as the ridge slides a little further south into the Gulf on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of those storms could produce heavy rains this week. Rain totals from today and tomo

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible on the coast in the morning and a slightly better chance at an afternoon storm inland. Highs today reach the low 90s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in another similar day for Tuesday before more widespread rain chances arrive through the midweek.

