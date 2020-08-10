Police search for missing man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Police are asking help in finding a missing Panama City man.

Police say Leif Johnson, 40, was last seen near the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue on Sunday, August 9.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and navy blue, cut-off shorts.

Police described Leif as a white man around 5′7″ and weighing around 145 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where Leif is located is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.