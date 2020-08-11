Advertisement

Bay County commissioner confronts wage theft allegations in new Netflix immigration docuseries

The docuseries is accusing Bay County Commissioner and Winterfell Construction owner Tommy Hamm of wage theft. (WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County has found itself in the national spotlight yet again, this time thanks to a provocative new Netflix docuseries, “Immigration Nation”.

“Workers who worked on projects he was in charge of, contracts he had, weren’t paid and when the workers wanted to hold him to account he played the victim,” said Saket Soni.

Saket Soni is the Executive Director of the group Resilience Force. They represent local immigrant workers accusing Bay County Commissioner and Winterfell Construction owner Tommy Hamm of wage theft.

“He was responsible for the experience they had, even if he wasn’t the direct employer by law he was responsible,” said Soni.

Now, Hamm is speaking out publicly.

“They came here with the illusion of they wanted to talk to us commissioners for recovery, but their real agenda was trying to make Bay County a sanctuary county and we told them no,” said Hamm.

“We were proposing that Bay County pass laws that make it easier to enforce penalties for wage theft,” said Soni.

Hamm, who says he has owned Winterfell Construction for 14 years, blames a Texas-based subcontractor who employed the immigrant workers.

“It’s there responsibility to write the checks and it’s their responsibility to do all the documentation for all the federal withholdings, payroll taxes, and all that kind of stuff like that,” explained Hamm.

In one scene of the episode, Soni and the immigrant workers show up to Hamm’s house which was listed as his business address to request their pay.

“But they didn’t tell you the inside of my house was total shambles because of the storm. I was in the camper. My wife just happened to be in the home and it scared the bijesus out of her so she called the police,” said Hamm.

Soni says to date, the workers still have not been paid.

“Most of the people of Bay County, the ones I’ve spoken to, the ones who I imagine are your neighbors, they want the workers to complete the work and they want them to get paid,” said Soni.

