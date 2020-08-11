Advertisement

Bay County rehab center to reopen nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael made landfall and changed Bay County's landscape for good, Community Health and Rehab will soon reopen.
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael made landfall and changed Bay County's landscape for good, Community Health and Rehab will soon reopen.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff and patients of Community Health and Rehab experienced a disaster like no other.

“So, the north side of the building is what took the first major hit. The windows and doors started blowing out, blowing open,” Community Health and Rehab’s Social Services Director Mackenzie Garrett said.

Community Health and Rehab’s Administrator Marianne Martin explained her experience as “horrific. I mean, I’m about to cry. It was absolutely awful.”

Hurricane Michael destroyed the facility that was home to about 105 patients. After a lot of hard work and long hours, Community Health and Rehab is about ready to open their doors again.

“Well, I’ve been here every day, it’s been long, tedious. Are we ever going to get open? Several set-backs, we’re happy to see it this far and we know the end is near, which we’re quite happy to see,” Martin said.

The facility is hoping to meet the needs of all different levels of rehabilitation.

“We are a skill nursing facility, we have 120 beds at capacity. We are going to do short term rehab, as well as skill nursing. So we’ll be a place patients can come after hospital stay and rehab back to their prior level of function and get their quality of life back,” Community Health and Rehab Admissions Director Shannon Vallas said.

As if rebuilding the facility wasn’t hard enough, trying to re-open during a pandemic has presented its challenges as well.

“We’re having to learn the CDC guidelines and regulations as to what they are requiring, and we’ve had to stay in the loop even though we haven’t had residents. We have to know what we’re going to have to do, what extra precautions, what extra measures that we are going to have to put in place that we didn’t have before,” Garrett said.

Vallas says all the trials and tribulations will be worth it when they get to bring their patients home.

