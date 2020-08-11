Advertisement

Bay County rehabilitation center aiming to open in early September

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff and patients of Community Health and Rehab experienced a disaster like no other.

Community Health and Rehab’s Social Services Director Mackenzie Garrett said, “So the north side of the building is what took the first major hit. The windows and doors started blowing out, blowing open.”

Community Health and Rehab’s Administrator Marianne Martin went on to explain her experience, “Horrific! I mean, I’m about to cry. It was absolutely awful.”

Hurricane Michael destroyed the facility that was home to about 105 patients. After nearly 2 years of a lot of hard work and long hours, Community Health and Rehab is about ready to open their doors again.

Martin said, “Well, I’ve been here every day; it’s been long, tedious. Are we ever going to get open? Several set-backs; we’re happy to see it this far, and we know the end is near, which we’re quite happy to see.”

The facility is hoping to meet the needs of all different levels of rehabilitation.

Community Health and Rehab Admissions Director Shannon Vallas said, “We are a skilled nursing facility; we have 120 beds at capacity. We are going to do short term rehab, as well as skilled nursing. So, we’ll be a place patients can come after a hospital stay and rehab back to their prior level of function and get their quality of life back.”

As if rebuilding the facility wasn’t hard enough, trying to reopen during a pandemic has presented its challenges as well.

Garrett said, “We’re having to learn the CDC guidelines and regulations as to what they are requiring, and we’ve had to stay in the loop even though we haven’t had residents. We have to know what we’re going to have to do, what extra precautions, what extra measures that we are going to have to put in place that we didn’t have before.”

Admissions Director Shannon Vallas tells us all the trials and tribulations will be worth it when they get to bring their patients home.

