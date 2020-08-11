Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by a car
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Nissan Rogue was driving north on County Road 393 approaching Garden Street on Monday, August 10.
Troopers say the driver didn’t see a bicyclist in the northbound lane and hit them.
The 21-year-old woman cyclist was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical with critical injuries.
