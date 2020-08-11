Advertisement

Carl Gray Park Restoration Project

Phase one near completion.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Michael inflicted damage to a many of Panama City’s parks and recreation areas. Now, one of the restoration projects in its final phases.

Earlier this year funding for the restoration of Carl Gray Park was approved and work began shortly thereafter.

At Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, commissioners approved the funding of the final phase of construction. Now that the boat ramps are nearly finished, along with the raising of the parking lot, work will begin on the east end of the park.

This area is used mostly by folks who want to enjoy the water but separate from the boating activity around the ramp area.

“The city also contributed to the construction and as a result of that the boat ramp is about to be opened. It’s going to be opened this Friday. There will be a ribbon cutting at one o’clock and from that point forward we’re looking forward to our great citizens and community members using Carl Gray Park as a viable boat launch,” Mark McQueen, city manager of Panama City, said

The new amenities at the park will also be a benefit for the students of both colleges adjacent to the park, especially when the new dormitories are completed in 2021.

