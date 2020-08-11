Face coverings now required at ECP

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) announced they will be requiring all passengers and staff to wear face coverings in all areas of the airport starting Wednesday, August 12.

“The safety and security of our passengers and staff has always been our number one priority at ECP,” said Parker W. McClellan, Jr., A.A.E., the ECP Executive Director. “Along with our current ECP Ready health and safety measures, face masks will help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials say the requirement will support the airlines in ECP, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, all of which require face coverings during their flights.

The new requirement is in addition to ECP’s other safety measures by providing hand sanitizing stations, encouraging social distancing, and using plexiglass panels.

