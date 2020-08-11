Advertisement

Jury Trial requested for former Springfield police officer

Attorneys for former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson have requested a jury trial. Nelson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on October 15, 2020.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson was supposed to be in court Monday, August 10, for his first arraignment; however, last week his attorney’s entered a written plea of “not guilty” and also requested a jury trial.

Nelson was arrested in early June for a May 29th incident in which officials say he used excessive force on an autistic black male, Solomon Smith.

According to court documents, Nelson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing October 15, at 1:30pm.

