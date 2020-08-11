Advertisement

Franklin County schools set to start back on Friday

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As Franklin County schools prepare to welcome back students this week, district officials say they’ve spent the summer preparing staff for social distancing and sanitization.

“A lot of it will be education, training, and teaching our students good hand hygiene and overall health habits on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Franklin County School District superintendent Traci Yoder.

Masks must also be worn by all students and staff when they can’t social distance.

“Masks will be required like on a school bus or in transitions, in a hallway, or other instances on campus where social distancing is not possible,” said Yoder.

For those who aren’t going back to a brick and mortar campus, the district is offering an online option that keeps students and parents connected with their usual school.

“We will have a virtual learning option with our teachers and our curriculum,” said Yoder. “So, it will be still connected to the main campus but it will be a more flexible learning environment for families that select the digital e-learning.”

District officials say this school year will be a learning experience for everyone and they’ll have to work together to provide a safe and sanitary learning environment.

“I’m a mother and I have a tenth-grade student that will be on campus learning and we will take every precaution necessary to protect our students and staff,” said Yoder.

District officials say around 160 students from K-12 have opted for the online option.

For a look at the full reopening plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin County School District Prepares For Reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
What school will look like when Franklin County School District Reopens on Friday - what that will look like.

News

Plans For Rebuild in Lynn Haven

Updated: 6 hours ago
Architects presented designs for their plans for rebuild Lynn Haven city buildings damaged from Hurricane Michael.

News

Jury Trial requested for former Springfield police officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Attorneys for former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson have requested a jury trial. Nelson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on October 15, 2020.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Scattered storms are in the forecast over the week ahead.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
A better chance of showers and storms is in the forecast this week

News

Local school leaders face contradicting directives amid reopening schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
An emergency order issued by the Florida education commissioner states school districts reopening (or not) are subject to advice by local departments of health, but local health department officials say that's not their designated role.

News

Got Hope Club awards $500 Scholarship to Arnold student

Updated: 10 hours ago
Got Hope Club awards $500 Scholarship to Arnold student.

News

Local teen creates life-saving device called ‘LifeBoKx’

Updated: 10 hours ago
Local teen creates life-saving device called ‘LifeBoKx’.

News

Health Department Role in Schools Re-opening

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Health Department can't give recommendations to schools about re-opening.

News

School reopening lawsuit in limbo

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
A lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association is in limbo while schools in the state begins to reopen schools.