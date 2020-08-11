Franklin County schools set to start back on Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As Franklin County schools prepare to welcome back students this week, district officials say they’ve spent the summer preparing staff for social distancing and sanitization.

“A lot of it will be education, training, and teaching our students good hand hygiene and overall health habits on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Franklin County School District superintendent Traci Yoder.

Masks must also be worn by all students and staff when they can’t social distance.

“Masks will be required like on a school bus or in transitions, in a hallway, or other instances on campus where social distancing is not possible,” said Yoder.

For those who aren’t going back to a brick and mortar campus, the district is offering an online option that keeps students and parents connected with their usual school.

“We will have a virtual learning option with our teachers and our curriculum,” said Yoder. “So, it will be still connected to the main campus but it will be a more flexible learning environment for families that select the digital e-learning.”

District officials say this school year will be a learning experience for everyone and they’ll have to work together to provide a safe and sanitary learning environment.

“I’m a mother and I have a tenth-grade student that will be on campus learning and we will take every precaution necessary to protect our students and staff,” said Yoder.

District officials say around 160 students from K-12 have opted for the online option.

For a look at the full reopening plan, click here.

