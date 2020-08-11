Advertisement

Jackson County men arrested after flashing firearms

Men arrested at local motel
Men arrested at local motel(WCAX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG) - A man involved in a fiery automobile accident has finally been arrested.

After deputies found a vehicle destroyed by fire on July 21, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s office began an investigation into the incident.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen from Holmes County and witnesses say they witnessed Albert Brincefield flee the scene on foot. A state trooper said a witness stated that he or she made contact with Brincefield after the crash and overheard him say that he stole the car, crashed it, and set it on fire because he was angry at another driver.

After a warrant was obtained, Brincefield was arrested after deputies received a 911 call about people brandishing firearms at a local motel. They located Brincefield among the other suspects.

He was charged for:

  • Grand theft of a motor vehicle
  • Arson
  • Felony driving while license is suspended
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
  • Possession of Schedule IV narcotic
  • Possession of prescription medication

Erik Deming was also arrested at the motel and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both are in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting first appearances.

