Advertisement

Local health official shares back to school tips amid coronavirus concerns

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - With children heading back to school in Bay County next week, experts want to make sure parents are prepared. Paris Janos caught up with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County for some tips.

In addition to promoting healthy habits such as washing hands and covering your mouth when you cough, the Florida Department of Health recommends that parents have a conversation with their children about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes sanitizing their hands more often, wearing a face covering, and avoiding the sharing of objects with other children such as water bottles or books.

Parents are also encouraged to speak with educators about their plans for prevention and possible school closures.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by a car

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The 21-year-old woman cyclist was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical with critical injuries.

News

Jackson County men arrested after flashing firearms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County men arrested at a local motel after a 911 call came in about several men flashing weapons.

News

Panama City Beach teen dies in ATV accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The boy was taken to Bay Medical, where troopers say he died from his injuries.

News

Lynn Haven City Leaders share plans to rebuild city buildings during workshop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, cities are still rebuilding, including Lynn Haven. We take you to meeting where architects lay out plans for new city buildings.

Latest News

News

Face coverings now required at ECP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) announced they will be requiring all passengers and staff to wear face coverings in all areas of the airport starting Wednesday, August 12.

News

Back To School Tips From The Florida Department of Health

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Newschannel 7's Paris Janos catches up with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to discuss ways for parents to make sure their children are prepared for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

News

Franklin County schools set to start back on Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Masks must also be worn by all students and staff when they can’t social distance.

News

Franklin County School District Prepares For Reopening

Updated: 14 hours ago
What school will look like when Franklin County School District Reopens on Friday - what that will look like.

News

Plans For Rebuild in Lynn Haven

Updated: 14 hours ago
Architects presented designs for their plans for rebuild Lynn Haven city buildings damaged from Hurricane Michael.

News

Jury Trial requested for former Springfield police officer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Attorneys for former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson have requested a jury trial. Nelson is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on October 15, 2020.