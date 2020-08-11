Local health official shares back to school tips amid coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - With children heading back to school in Bay County next week, experts want to make sure parents are prepared. Paris Janos caught up with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County for some tips.

In addition to promoting healthy habits such as washing hands and covering your mouth when you cough, the Florida Department of Health recommends that parents have a conversation with their children about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes sanitizing their hands more often, wearing a face covering, and avoiding the sharing of objects with other children such as water bottles or books.

Parents are also encouraged to speak with educators about their plans for prevention and possible school closures.

