Lynn Haven City Leaders share plans to rebuild city buildings during workshop

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven City Leaders held a workshop Monday to share plans and ideas to rebuild city buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in the Lynn Haven City Hall and Chambers. It could cost around $5.8 to $12 million to build.

City leaders and locals brought up several concerns with the design process including the sizes of the buildings, cost of the projects and whether the projects should be paid for by FEMA or insurance money.

People also discussed whether a design-build or a design-bid-build process would be better for the city’s rebuild. Lynn Haven Commissioner Brandon Alderidge said during a call Monday with city and FEMA officials, FEMA officials recommended the city to use the design-bid-build process.

“FEMA did advise that if we continue to go certain routes or if we decide to go our own direction or a sole build, there would be a possibility that there would be no funding coming from them. I’m trying to avoid that. I’m trying to work for the city of Lynn Haven to make sure that we get every single dollar we can get,” Alderidge said.

City officials say they have received more than $19 million from FEMA and their insurance since the storm. Several locals also talked about play ends for the Lynn Haven Emergency Operation Center and the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

“I like the field first approach. Getting the community out, especially in a pandemic no we’re facing right now, and getting everyone out to enjoy the outside facilities is going to be beneficial to everyone mental health,” Lynn Haven Resident Ryan Cray said.

The Lynn Haven City Commission are hoping to make a decision on architecture contracts for the Lynn Haven City Hall and the Lynn Haven Sports Parks during their commission meeting Tuesday. To learn more about the plans click here.

