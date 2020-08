WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 22-year-old man from Satellite Beach, Florida has died after being hit by a car in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man was walking across U.S Highway 331 on Sunday, August 9 when he was hit by a car traveling on the road.

Troopers say he died from his injuries.

