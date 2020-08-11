Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms are in the forecast this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Scattered storms are in the forecast this week so keep the umbrella handy. No day right now looks to be a washout, but storms are likely at some point each day. Highs will climb into the 90s for most of us with feels like temperatures over 100. The weather pattern continues through the week ahead and into the weekend.

