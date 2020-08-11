Panama City Beach teen dies in ATV accident
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 15-year-old boy from Panama City Beach has died after an ATV accident.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a boy and girl were on an ATV traveling east on on S. Lagoon Drive.
Troopers say the boy tried to make a turn onto Palm Way when the ATV overturned.
The boy was taken to Bay Medical, where troopers say he died from his injuries.
