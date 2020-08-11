Advertisement

Panama City Marina Hotel Project Update

Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Many projects are in the works to revitalize the downtown area of Panama City. One of those is the construction of a hotel in the marina district.

At Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, the St. Joe Company presented a draft proposal of the lease agreement to the board along with a presentation showing the overall plan and renderings.

The five story hotel will be located on the northwest side of the marina. The agreement states the St. Joe Company will pay all taxes related to the construction and that no public money will be used in the project.

Commissioners moved to vote on the draft proposal at its next commission meeting in two weeks.

“Two weeks is, you know, we should approve the lease, hopefully, and then that will give them credence to go ahead and follow through and do all the things that were listed, the soft cost, the engineering all the things that have to be done before you can start building,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

If all criteria are met, they hope to start the project in the latter part of the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carl Gray Park Restoration Project

Updated: 1 hour ago
At Tuesday's Panama City Commission meeting they approved the funding of the final phase of construction. Now that the boat ramps are nearly finished along with the raising of the parking lot, work will begin on the east end of the park.

News

Bay County rehab center to reopen nearly two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Hurricane Michael destroyed the facility that was home to about 105 patients. After a lot of hard work and long hours, Community Health and Rehab is about ready to open their doors again.

News

Rabid fox found in north Bay County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A fox has tested positive for rabies in north Bay County.

News

Bay County commissioner confronts wage theft allegations in new Netflix immigration docuseries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Saket Soni is the Executive Director of the group Resilience Force. They represent local immigrant workers accusing Bay County Commissioner and Winterfell Construction owner Tommy Hamm of wage theft.

Latest News

News

Man dies after being hit by a car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A 22-year-old man from Satellite Beach, Florida has died after being hit by a car in Walton County.

News

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by a car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The 21-year-old woman cyclist was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical with critical injuries.

News

Jackson County men arrested after flashing firearms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Jackson County men arrested at a local motel after a 911 call came in about several men flashing weapons.

News

Local health official shares back to school tips amid coronavirus concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
NewsChannel 7's Paris Janos catches up with an official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to discuss ways for parents to make sure their children are prepared for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

News

Panama City Beach teen dies in ATV accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The boy was taken to Bay Medical, where troopers say he died from his injuries.

News

Lynn Haven City Leaders share plans to rebuild city buildings during workshop

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, cities are still rebuilding, including Lynn Haven. We take you to meeting where architects lay out plans for new city buildings.