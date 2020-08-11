Panama City Marina Hotel Project Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Many projects are in the works to revitalize the downtown area of Panama City. One of those is the construction of a hotel in the marina district.

At Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, the St. Joe Company presented a draft proposal of the lease agreement to the board along with a presentation showing the overall plan and renderings.

The five story hotel will be located on the northwest side of the marina. The agreement states the St. Joe Company will pay all taxes related to the construction and that no public money will be used in the project.

Commissioners moved to vote on the draft proposal at its next commission meeting in two weeks.

“Two weeks is, you know, we should approve the lease, hopefully, and then that will give them credence to go ahead and follow through and do all the things that were listed, the soft cost, the engineering all the things that have to be done before you can start building,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

If all criteria are met, they hope to start the project in the latter part of the first quarter of 2021.

